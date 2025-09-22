Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Putin says Russia will comply with pact on nuclear arms for 1 more year

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 22, 2025 8:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Too much power’: Trump spoke to Putin about ‘limiting nuclear weapons’'
‘Too much power’: Trump spoke to Putin about ‘limiting nuclear weapons’
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that every conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "good conversation," that they are talking about a lot of different things, including "limiting nuclear weapons." He pointed out the current nuclear capabilities, with the U.S. leading, followed by Russia and a significantly lagging China. Although he warned that China could catch up within five years and said, "We would like to denuclearize. There's too much power." – Aug 25, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow will adhere to nuclear arms limits for one more year after the last remaining nuclear pact with the United States expires in February.

Putin said that the termination of the 2010 New START would have negative consequences for global stability. Speaking at a meeting with members of Russia’s Security Council, he said that Russia would expect the U.S. to follow Moscow’s example and also stick to the treaty’s limits.

Click to play video: 'Putin addresses Macron nuclear proposal: Remember “how it ended” when Napoleon took on Russia'
Putin addresses Macron nuclear proposal: Remember “how it ended” when Napoleon took on Russia

The New START, signed by then-Presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers. Its looming expiration and the lack of dialogue on anchoring a successor deal have worried arms control advocates.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The agreement envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance, but they have been dormant since 2020.

In February 2023, Putin suspended Moscow’s participation in the treaty, saying Russia could not allow U.S. inspections of its nuclear sites at a time when Washington and its NATO allies have openly declared Moscow’s defeat in Ukraine as their goal. Moscow has emphasized, however, that it wasn’t withdrawing from the pact altogether and would continue to respect the caps on nuclear weapons the treaty set.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices