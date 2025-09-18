Goalie Stuart Skinner feels lighter, quicker as Oilers training camp begins

Send this page to someone via email

After shedding some weight over the summer, Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner is hoping the new, lighter version of himself will see more success on the ice and less criticism from the team’s fanbase.

The 26-year-old Edmonton native came into training camp at 215 pounds – 10 pounds lighter than last year — and said he wants to see improvement in his personal statistics.

“It’s giving me a real opportunity to kick some butt and make sure those numbers are (better),” Skinner said.

Skinner’s regular-season career goals-against average is 2.73 with a .906 save percentage. In the playoffs, however, those numbers rise to 2.88 and fall to .893, making him a target of fan and media criticism.

While the result of the weight loss on his play remains to be seen, Skinner said his on-ice performance wasn’t he reason he dropped the pounds.

“It was for my longevity, for my health,” he said after a spirited first day of training camp. “I want to be playing in this league for a long time, so just trying to stay as healthy as possible. Thinking about the game and the way that’s best for myself personally.

"I'm still big. I don't think guys will notice I'm smaller. I do feel lighter, maybe a little quicker."

Skinner was one of several players who said there’s a different, more exciting vibe to this training camp.

“Things are really light, we’re having a good time and already we’re enjoying each other’s company,” he said after the first on-ice session.

“This year I feel like everybody’s coming in and we’re just ready to rock and roll,” he added.

Those sentiments were echoed by superstar Connor McDavid. He said there was noticeable motivation and excitement that led to a high-paced, competitive practice Thursday.

That feeling, he hopes, leads to a strong start to the season to put the team is a good spot right from opening night.

“It’s important,” he said of the early-season results. “Coming down the stretch last season, getting hit a bit by the injury bug, if you’re not in a good spot, it’s tough.

“There were times last year things were a little stale. You kind of have one eye looking ahead to the playoffs, so you can have some monotonous days and I felt that last year.