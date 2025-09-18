Cruise passenger dead, another injured after falling from hiking trail in Alaska

Send this page to someone via email

A cruise passenger from Texas was found dead and another was injured after falling from a trail in Alaska while on a voyage.

In a press release, Alaska State Troopers said the two cruise passengers were visiting Juneau when they fell from the Mount Roberts trail on Sept. 16.

“Alaska State Troopers were notified around 8:10 p.m. about a search and rescue involving two adult males who had fallen from the Mount Roberts trail and slid down the steep mountainside,” the release read.

“One of the men was extracted by Juneau Mountain Rescue (JMR) and had minor injuries,” officials added.

Authorities said Britain Pool, 32, of Texas “had slid further down the mountain and was located by drones operated by JMR, troopers, the Juneau Police Department and Alaska Department of Transportation.”

“Pool was deceased from injuries sustained during the fall. Troopers and JMR volunteers recovered his body. Pool’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office and his next of kin was notified,” the release added.

Alaska State Troopers’ spokesperson Tess Williams told the Associated Press that one of the men had called 9-1-1 for help.

Williams said the men had mistakenly followed a path that was not the actual trail. She also said at the time of the incident it was dark with dense fog and periods of light rain, adding that the conditions off trail were slick.

This isn’t the first time a cruise passenger has died while hiking in the mountains of Juneau.

In July, authorities found the body of a woman below the ridge line of Gold Ridge after she failed to return to her cruise ship from a hike.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety said the body of 62-year-old Marites Buenafe of Kentucky was recovered on July 3 with the help from Temsco Helicopters and the National Guard.

The Juneau Police Department had received a report on July 1 after the woman told her relatives that she was getting off the Norwegian Bliss to hike but she did not return to the vessel by its departure time.

Her next of kin was notified and her body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.