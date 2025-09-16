Alberta changing industrial carbon tax program to recognize company investments

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Alberta government is changing its industrial carbon tax program to let companies avoid paying provincial fees based on emissions by investing in their own emissions reduction projects instead.

Premier Danielle Smith said the move, likely to come into effect this fall, would support economic growth while ensuring companies work to lower emissions.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She said the province is also allowing smaller companies that don’t meet the emissions threshold to opt out of the carbon pricing system for 2025.

Alberta indefinitely froze its industrial carbon price at $95 per tonne of emissions in May.

Smith said at the time the move was a critical step in keeping industry competitive throughout Canada’s tariff fight with the United States.

The price was set to increase to $110 per tonne next year, in line with the federal increase schedule.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…