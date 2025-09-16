Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

BCGEU strike escalates, adding mining sector, overtime ban for correctional officers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 16, 2025 1:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BCGEU escalates job action as strike continues'
BCGEU escalates job action as strike continues
The BCGEU is escalating job action again, targeting the mining sector and instituting an overtime ban for correctional officers. The union representing the workers held a press conference on Tuesday morning.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. General Employees’ Union says it is escalating job action again as the strike continues.

The union says this escalation will include public service workers who support B.C.’s mining sector.

On Tuesday, members working at the Mineral Development Office and Mineral Titles Office in Vancouver, as well as the Southeast Mines Office in Cranbrook, will join picket lines.

“Prime Minister Mark Carney’s announcement last week may promise new natural resource projects, but those projects cannot move forward without the skilled public service workers who make B.C.’s resource economy possible,” Paul Finch, BCGEU president and chair of the public service bargaining committee, said in a statement.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“BCGEU members ensure these projects meet safety, environmental, and regulatory standards. Without these workers, projects stall and communities wait.”

Click to play video: 'BC beef farmers hit by BCGEU strike'
BC beef farmers hit by BCGEU strike
Trending Now

In addition, overtime bans have been declared for all members working in corrections and sheriff services, bringing the total number of public service workers taking job action to 8,500.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mining projects in this province help drive our economy, but they cannot proceed without the public service workers who approve permits and enforce safety and environmental standards,” Scott Lunny, United Steelworkers union director for Western Canada, said.

The union says it is asking for an 8.25 per cent hike. The province says it offered a 4.5 per cent increase in wages and cost-of-living increases over two years.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices