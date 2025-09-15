Lethbridge first responders celebrate 1 year of youth initiative

Send this page to someone via email

Since the summer of 2024, off-duty first responders in Lethbridge, Alta., have been working with youth in a fun new way.

“After we did a youth needs assessment and saw that youth needed more access to pro-social, free activities and there was a lack of connection with the police based on their capacity, we’ve (been) running (Off the Record) for one year now,” said Allison Sherry, community safety specialist with the City of Lethbridge.

In total, 404 youth under 18 years old have joined police and firefighters through Off the Record in a variety of sports during 15 separate sessions.

The initiative is a part of Lethbridge’s Building Safer Communities program.

“It gives them a space where they don’t have to sign up. It’s really barrier free for them. They can come and just play. I think the simplicity of it is what’s really incredible about this program.”

In addition to the youth, 30 police officers and several firefighters have also joined the action.

“Hopefully, in the future, if they do have interactions with the police, maybe they could see past the uniform and see that we’re all just people, too,” said Nolan McElroy, a constable with LPS.

He says they hope the initiative could even help kids understand what a career in policing could mean.

“Pretty much at every event we have different youth coming up to us, asking questions, how to become an officer, what we had to do to become an officer. So, hopefully we could inspire some kids to become police in the future.”

The program is looking ahead to the future, with sessions planned throughout the fall and winter.