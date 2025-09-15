For premier Jason Kenney warns separation vote would rip societal fabric in Alberta

See more sharing options

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney said if the province goes down the path of a vote on separation, he will not be silent.

Kenney, speaking in an interview, said he will take a leadership role to fight to keep the province in Confederation.

He said he fought hard for Alberta’s rights as premier but always within a united Canada.

He said the separation movement is being steered by a tiny batch of malcontents, and even just having the separation vote would rip the fabric of Alberta society.

