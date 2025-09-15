Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

For premier Jason Kenney warns separation vote would rip societal fabric in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2025 1:49 pm
1 min read
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney delivers his address to the Alberta United Conservative Party annual general meeting in Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. View image in full screen
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney delivers his address to the Alberta United Conservative Party annual general meeting in Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dave Chidley, The Canadian Press
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney said if the province goes down the path of a vote on separation, he will not be silent.

Kenney, speaking in an interview, said he will take a leadership role to fight to keep the province in Confederation.

He said he fought hard for Alberta’s rights as premier but always within a united Canada.

 

He said the separation movement is being steered by a tiny batch of malcontents, and even just having the separation vote would rip the fabric of Alberta society.

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

