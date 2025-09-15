For premier Jason Kenney warns separation vote would rip societal fabric in Alberta

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney said if the province goes down the path of a vote on separation, he will not be silent.
Kenney, speaking in an interview, said he will take a leadership role to fight to keep the province in Confederation.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
He said he fought hard for Alberta’s rights as premier but always within a united Canada.
Trending Now
He said the separation movement is being steered by a tiny batch of malcontents, and even just having the separation vote would rip the fabric of Alberta society.
— More to come…
Comments