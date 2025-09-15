Ontario Liberals prepare for another leadership election. Who’s in?

Send this page to someone via email

As Ontario’s Liberal party prepares to call its third leadership race in five years, organizers are bracing for an internal battle over who should face Doug Ford in the next provincial election in 2029.

On Sunday evening, after scraping through a leadership review with 57 per cent of the vote and initially promising to fight on, Bonnie Crombie announced she would be stepping down as leader.

Crombie, who was elected leader in 2023, said she would stay on until her successor was chosen.

The caucus she led through February’s snap election issued a statement Monday thanking her for the work she had done to achieve official party status and grow the Liberal vote share.

“We are grateful for Bonnie’s unrelenting drive for our party’s success,” a statement from the party’s 14 MPPs said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are grateful too that Bonnie asked caucus for our input and there was no revolt. This was Bonnie’s decision, and we admire Bonnie’s courage to do the right thing and put her party and her team first.”

As the party prepares for a leadership race Crombie had warned would be expensive and divisive, a range of Liberals could throw their hats into the ring.

Jeff Lehman

The former three-time mayor of Barrie could be the earliest contender to jump into the leadership race.

Jeff Lehman, who was spotted at the Liberal annual general meeting sporting a “no” button and said he would vote in favour of Crombie, is now “strongly considering” entering the Liberal leadership race.

A source close to Lehman told Global News a decision could be made in the coming week.

Story continues below advertisement

Nate Erskine-Smith

Nate Erskine-Smith, the former federal housing minister and now Toronto MP without a role in Mark Carney’s government, is also a possible candidate for the leadership.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While Erskine-Smith denied any direct involvement in Crombie’s leadership battle, his supporters were viewed as the chief agitators for a leadership election. Erskine-Smith was seen wearing a “yes” button indicating his support for a leadership race.

In the 2023 leadership race, Erskine-Smith was the last candidate standing against Crombie and almost beat her. In the final round, she won just over 52 per cent of the vote and he received a little under 48 per cent.

Lately, Erskine-Smith has been posting slickly produced videos to his social media criticizing Premier Doug Ford, most recently asking, “What do we want from our politics?”

Karina Gould

A Trudeau-era cabinet minister, Karia Gould was re-elected in April as the MP for Burlington. Liberal sources indicate Gould has been gauging support for a potential leadership bid.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday night, she thanked Crombie for her contributions to the party.

“Bonnie Crombie helped revive the spirit and fight of the Ontario Liberal Party and she built a strong team along the way,” she wrote.

Marco Mendicino

After serving as Carney’s interim chief of staff, Marco Mendicino has been viewed as a potential candidate for Toronto mayor or Ontario Liberal leader.

While Mendicino’s name has been raised as a potential candidate in the leadership race, sources told Global News the chances are low and that the former Eglinton-Lawrence MP is focused on family and the private sector.

Navdeep Bains

Former minister of innovation, science and industry Navdeep Bains has been out of politics since 2021 and now serves as an executive for Rogers Communications.

Story continues below advertisement

Bains has consistently been named as a potential candidate in a leadership race, but has yet to publicly say whether he’ll jump into the race.

Adil Shamji

Adil Shamji was a relatively new face to politics when he threw his hat into the ring to lead the Ontario Liberals in 2023. The emergency room physician eventually dropped out to support Crombie and shaped her health care-focused platform for the latest election.

Shamji told Global News he had not made a final decision on whether or not he would run again.

Ted Hsu

Ted Hsu ran against Crombie in the 2023 leadership race, promising a “fresh start” for the party after defeat under former leader Steven Del Duca. Hsu has represented Kingston and the Islands at both the provincial and federal levels.

Story continues below advertisement

He has a physics PhD and masterminded the party’s unsuccessful efforts to stall out the Progressive Conservatives’ Bill 5 in the spring by tabling thousands of amendments.

Other candidates

Other candidates who have declined so far include Vince Gasparro, MP for Eglinton-Lawrence and former attorney general Yasir Naqvi.

While the party has yet to set any timelines for a possible leadership, the most recent election could serve as a template.

Candidates were required to put down a $100,000 registration fee and needed 250 signatures in support of their bid before asking supporters for their votes.