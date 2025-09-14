Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Parliament returns Monday with Carney’s first budget on the horizon

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2025 11:03 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney government has decade-high approval rating, Ipsos poll shows'
Carney government has decade-high approval rating, Ipsos poll shows
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government will face the House of Commons next week for the first time since June, entering the fall session of Parliament with an approval rating not seen in nearly a decade. Global’s David Akin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The House of Commons reconvenes tomorrow, which will see Prime Minister Mark Carney square off with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Parliament for the first time.

Poilievre will once again take a seat in the House of Commons after winning a byelection in Alberta last month.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The first few weeks of the sitting will build toward the Carney government tabling its first budget next month.

Carney has said that the budget will include both “austerity” and “investment,” as the government looks to rein in operational spending while putting money into projects aimed at growing the economy.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have signalled that they will be focusing on the cost of living, crime and immigration in the upcoming session.

The NDP will be trying to regain their footing as they are now in their leadership contest after a crushing defeat in April saw them lose recognized party status in the House.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices