Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg rhinestone artist’s work makes it to the big stage

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted September 12, 2025 5:51 pm
1 min read
Ainsley Dubowec adds rhinestones to a Winnipeg Jets jersey ahead of the season. Bedazzling the front of each Jets jersey takes the artist about 12 hours. View image in full screen
Ainsley Dubowec adds rhinestones to a Winnipeg Jets jersey ahead of the season. Bedazzling the front of each Jets jersey takes the artist about 12 hours. Randall Paull/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A normal Winnipeg Jets jersey gets transformed into a sparkling piece of wearable art on Ainsley Dubowec’s kitchen table.

“You look at it and it looks daunting but it’s therapeutic for me. I just throw on a show or music or podcast and just zone out,” Dubowec said.

Dubowec is a psychiatric nurse during the day and, in her spare time, the artist behind the bedazzled jerseys.

Nikki Glaser wearing one of Ainsley Dubowec’s rhinestone-covered Jets jerseys in Winnipeg in April. View image in full screen
Nikki Glaser wearing one of Ainsley Dubowec’s rhinestone-covered Jets jerseys in Winnipeg in April. Nikki Glaser/Instagram

“The front logo of the Jets jersey takes about 12 hours,” Dubowec said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Winnipegger has always had a love for hockey, music and art. One of her first creations two years ago was a pivotal moment that led her to where she is now.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I made Shania Twain a pair of sunglasses that she wore on stage,” Dubowec said.

Since then, her rhinestone work has grown into a business called Ains Bling, where she bedazzles various items and takes custom orders. Dubowec said she hopes her business keeps growing into a sparkling future.

This year, she really saw her work shine.

“The first Jets jersey I made was for Nikki Glaser, the comedian, when she came to perform here earlier this year. The Jets posted that, and True North reached out, and I got to make a jersey for Tate McRae and some sunglasses for Katy Perry,” Dubowec said. “It’s so cool. I’m just in my house making them, and then they’re on the stage.”

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices