Winnipeg rhinestone artist’s work makes it to the big stage

A normal Winnipeg Jets jersey gets transformed into a sparkling piece of wearable art on Ainsley Dubowec’s kitchen table.

“You look at it and it looks daunting but it’s therapeutic for me. I just throw on a show or music or podcast and just zone out,” Dubowec said.

Dubowec is a psychiatric nurse during the day and, in her spare time, the artist behind the bedazzled jerseys.

View image in full screen Nikki Glaser wearing one of Ainsley Dubowec’s rhinestone-covered Jets jerseys in Winnipeg in April. Nikki Glaser/Instagram

“The front logo of the Jets jersey takes about 12 hours,” Dubowec said.

The Winnipegger has always had a love for hockey, music and art. One of her first creations two years ago was a pivotal moment that led her to where she is now.

“I made Shania Twain a pair of sunglasses that she wore on stage,” Dubowec said.

Since then, her rhinestone work has grown into a business called Ains Bling, where she bedazzles various items and takes custom orders. Dubowec said she hopes her business keeps growing into a sparkling future.

This year, she really saw her work shine.

“The first Jets jersey I made was for Nikki Glaser, the comedian, when she came to perform here earlier this year. The Jets posted that, and True North reached out, and I got to make a jersey for Tate McRae and some sunglasses for Katy Perry,” Dubowec said. “It’s so cool. I’m just in my house making them, and then they’re on the stage.”