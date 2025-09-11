UN to hold emergency meeting on Russia’s drone incursion in Poland

See more sharing options

At Poland’s request, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting to address Russia’s violation of Polish airspace, the Polish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The move comes in response to an unprecedented overnight operation in which Poland, backed by NATO allies, shot down multiple Russian drones that violated its airspace on Wednesday.

This marks the first time a NATO member has directly engaged and destroyed Russian military assets over its own territory since the start of the war in Ukraine.