World

UN to hold emergency meeting on Russia’s drone incursion in Poland

By Pawel Florkiewicz and Barbara Erling Reuters
Posted September 11, 2025 8:45 am
1 min read
NATO chief slams Russia’s ‘absolutely reckless’ drone incursion in Poland
Multiple Russian drones crossed into Poland's airspace overnight, which had NATO scrambling to send fighter jets to shoot them down. Reggie Cecchini looks at how both Poland and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are describing Russia's actions, how the Kremlin is defending itself, and the fears of Russia's war on Ukraine expanding.
At Poland’s request, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting to address Russia’s violation of Polish airspace, the Polish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The move comes in response to an unprecedented overnight operation in which Poland, backed by NATO allies, shot down multiple Russian drones that violated its airspace on Wednesday.

Trump threatens fierce sanctions on Russia amid drone strikes in Ukraine
This marks the first time a NATO member has directly engaged and destroyed Russian military assets over its own territory since the start of the war in Ukraine.

