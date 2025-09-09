Menu

Poilievre calling on Carney to adopt Conservative’s plans to tackle housing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2025 12:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lack of affordable housing, addictions driving homelessness in Winnipeg: report'
Lack of affordable housing, addictions driving homelessness in Winnipeg: report
More affordable housing and addictions supports are needed to address homelessness in Winnipeg, according to findings from End Homelessness Winnipeg's 2024 Street Census. Iris Dyck reports – Aug 28, 2025
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he wants Prime Minister Mark Carney to adopt his plan to deal with the country’s housing crisis.

Poilievre says the Liberals should eliminate the federal sales tax on all homes worth $1.3 million or less and incentivize municipalities to speed up permits and cut development charges.

He also says the government needs to get immigration “under control,” arguing that the large influx of newcomers over the past decade has caused housing shortages.

The Tory leader says the housing bubble is bursting and homebuilding is expected to slow in the next two years.

Click to play video: 'AI modeling forecasts a softening in Calgary’s sky-high housing market'
AI modeling forecasts a softening in Calgary’s sky-high housing market
A new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says Toronto is on pace for its lowest annual housing starts in 30 years, and there’s been a slowdown in construction in Vancouver.

But the agency also says construction came close to a record pace in the first half of this year in Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax.

— With files from Maan Alhmidi in Brampton, Ont.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

