Government turns off water taps in parts of B.C. as low flows threaten salmon

The provincial government has ordered some farmers and other users in southern B.C. to turn off their water taps, because “severe low flows” are threatening endangered chinook salmon.
Randene Neill, B.C.’s minster of water, land and resource stewardship, says government always prefers voluntary measures to preserve water, but “when stream flows drop to critical levels, and vulnerable species are at risk,” government must take regulatory action.
The order issued Monday applies to 490 surface-water and groundwater licences and transitioning groundwater users in the Salmon River and Bessett Creek watersheds, including farmers who grow grass, alfalfa and corn for forage.
The government is also ordering 19 licensees in the Salmon River watershed to stop using water for lawns, fairways and garden industrial purposes.
Neill says the order will be “rescinded if stream flow recovery is sufficient,” but not could give an exact date.
She was speaking at an update on the drought and wildfire situation in B.C., where there are about 140 wildfires burning in B.C., including about 45 considered out of control.
Kevin Dunbar, executive director of provincial and regional operations with the ministry of emergency management and climate readiness, says about 550 British Columbians are facing evacuation orders, with 650 under evacuation alerts.
The evacuation orders cover about 1,100 properties, most of them in the Cariboo Regional District, while 600 properties are on evacuation alert.
