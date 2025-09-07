Queen City marathoner plans to set Guinness record

See more sharing options

Thousands of people are expected to participate in the Queen City Marathon Sept. 5-7. One participant has flown in from Vancouver with hopes of setting a Guinness World Record this weekend.

Kyle Geini is a paraplegic who has participated in marathons for years. This year, he’s coming to Regina to set a world record.

