Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Queen City marathoner plans to set Guinness record

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted September 7, 2025 7:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Marathon participant looks to break record'
Marathon participant looks to break record
Queen City Marathon is ongoing this weekend and one participant, whose flying in from Vancouver, has big plans for the race.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Thousands of people are expected to participate in the Queen City Marathon Sept. 5-7. One participant has flown in from Vancouver with hopes of setting a Guinness World Record this weekend.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kyle Geini is a paraplegic who has participated in marathons for years. This year, he’s coming to Regina to set a world record.

Trending Now

More details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices