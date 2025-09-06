Air Canada flight attendants to wrap up vote on new contract Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Flight attendants at Air Canada will wrap up voting on a new contract Saturday by 3 p.m. ET.

The tentative deal, which ended a strike at the airline last month, raises wages for workers and establishes a pay structure for time worked when aircraft are on the ground.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Voting opened on Aug. 27 for the 10,000-plus members of the union.

If the deal is not ratified, the Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says most terms would still form part of a new collective agreement with the airline, while those surrounding wages would then proceed to arbitration.

The tentative agreement includes a 12 per cent salary increase this year for most junior flight attendants and an eight per cent bump for more senior members, followed by smaller raises in subsequent years.

Story continues below advertisement

The three-day strike ended Aug. 19 with the help of a federal mediator after upending thousands of customers’ travel plans.