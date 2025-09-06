Menu

Air Canada flight attendants to wrap up vote on new contract Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2025 11:31 am
1 min read
WATCH (Aug. 27): Air Canada flight attendants will begin voting Wednesday on the tentative agreement reached by their union last week amid a strike that lasted three days. The union says members are only voting on wages and if rejected, the issue will go to arbitration but other issues like ground pay will be considered final. – Aug 27, 2025
Flight attendants at Air Canada will wrap up voting on a new contract Saturday by 3 p.m. ET.

The tentative deal, which ended a strike at the airline last month, raises wages for workers and establishes a pay structure for time worked when aircraft are on the ground.

Voting opened on Aug. 27 for the 10,000-plus members of the union.

If the deal is not ratified, the Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says most terms would still form part of a new collective agreement with the airline, while those surrounding wages would then proceed to arbitration.

The tentative agreement includes a 12 per cent salary increase this year for most junior flight attendants and an eight per cent bump for more senior members, followed by smaller raises in subsequent years.

The three-day strike ended Aug. 19 with the help of a federal mediator after upending thousands of customers’ travel plans.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

