Air Canada flight attendants to wrap up vote on new contract Saturday

Flight attendants at Air Canada will wrap up voting on a new contract Saturday by 3 p.m. ET.
The tentative deal, which ended a strike at the airline last month, raises wages for workers and establishes a pay structure for time worked when aircraft are on the ground.
Voting opened on Aug. 27 for the 10,000-plus members of the union.
If the deal is not ratified, the Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says most terms would still form part of a new collective agreement with the airline, while those surrounding wages would then proceed to arbitration.
The tentative agreement includes a 12 per cent salary increase this year for most junior flight attendants and an eight per cent bump for more senior members, followed by smaller raises in subsequent years.
The three-day strike ended Aug. 19 with the help of a federal mediator after upending thousands of customers’ travel plans.
