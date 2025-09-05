Regina city council begins new budget process with $45M shortfall

Send this page to someone via email

Regina residents are getting an early look at what it could cost to keep the city running in 2026.

A preliminary forecast shows expenses at $555 million, leaving a $45-million funding gap — equal to nearly a 13-per cent property tax increase if covered by taxes alone.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

City officials stress the figure is only an estimate, with no decisions to be made until budget deliberations in December.

Manjot Singh has more in the video above.