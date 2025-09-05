Menu

Canada

Regina city council begins new budget process with $45M shortfall

By Manjot Singh Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 7:18 pm
Regina Council begins new budget process with $45M shortfall
WATCH: Regina residents are getting an early look at what it could cost to keep the city running in 2026.
Regina residents are getting an early look at what it could cost to keep the city running in 2026.

A preliminary forecast shows expenses at $555 million, leaving a $45-million funding gap — equal to nearly a 13-per cent property tax increase if covered by taxes alone.

City officials stress the figure is only an estimate, with no decisions to be made until budget deliberations in December.

Manjot Singh has more in the video above.

