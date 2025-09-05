Teens arrested after threats aimed at school, teachers: Manitoba RCMP

See more sharing options

Two teens have been arrested after complaints about online threats directed at a Portage la Prairie school.

Officers were called to the school just after 8 a.m. Friday, where they arrested a student in the parking lot. Police allege the teen made threatening comments toward teachers in a group chat that discussed bringing guns to school.

Police didn’t find any guns on the student or in his vehicle. A second teen police said was linked to the incident was arrested at the school a short time later.

Portage RCMP continue to investigate.