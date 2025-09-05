Teens arrested after threats aimed at school, teachers: Manitoba RCMP

Two teens have been arrested after complaints about online threats directed at a Portage la Prairie school.
Officers were called to the school just after 8 a.m. Friday, where they arrested a student in the parking lot. Police allege the teen made threatening comments toward teachers in a group chat that discussed bringing guns to school.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Police didn’t find any guns on the student or in his vehicle. A second teen police said was linked to the incident was arrested at the school a short time later.
Portage RCMP continue to investigate.
Trending Now
- ‘Queen of Canada’ charged after search of conspiracy compound in Saskatchewan
- 2 dead, including suspect, and multiple injuries after stabbing incident in Manitoba
- Accused in violent assault on Ontario child a registered sex offender: court docs
- Self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Canada,’ Romana Didulo, arrested by RCMP
Comments