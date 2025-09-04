Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

New Brunswick elections agency says major challenges threaten free and fair voting

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2025 12:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Elections NB videos aim to build transparency'
Elections NB videos aim to build transparency
RELATED: Elections NB videos aim to build transparency – Sep 5, 2024
New Brunswick’s elections agency is warning that its outdated management system and other issues are putting at risk its ability to run a free and fair vote.

In its most recent annual report, Elections New Brunswick outlines three major challenges facing the agency.

Other than an old elections management system, the agency is criticizing the lack of rules to protect voter privacy, and the rise in foreign and domestic disinformation campaigns.

The agency says it identified weaknesses and threats to its election management software, but says the government rejected its funding request for a new one because the seller was a United States-based company.

As well, the elections office says there are little to no safeguards to protect people’s information once it is shared with political candidates.

The agency says a rise in disinformation supercharged by artificial intelligence and propelled by social media is destabilizing democratic processes such as elections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

