Code of conduct investigation launched against Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two Halifax residents say the city’s mayor is being investigated for an alleged breach of municipal code of conduct rules.

The residents say Andy Fillmore made misleading comments when he told the CBC earlier this summer that the chief administrative officer holds the real power at city hall.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Peter Linfield says he filed a complaint because Fillmore either does not understand municipal politics, or is intentionally misleading the public while pushing for stronger mayoral powers.

Filmore has criticized the city’s “weak” mayoral powers, as the Nova Scotia government considers giving mayors in the province a stronger voice over councils.

The Canadian Press has reviewed emails obtained by Linfield and another complainant — Jillian Banfield — from a city consultant confirming that their complaints have merit and as a result Filmore is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither Filmore nor the consultant were immediately available for comment.