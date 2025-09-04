Menu

Politics

Code of conduct investigation launched against Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2025 7:04 am
1 min read
Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore attends a council meeting at city hall in Halifax on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore attends a council meeting at city hall in Halifax on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
Two Halifax residents say the city’s mayor is being investigated for an alleged breach of municipal code of conduct rules.

The residents say Andy Fillmore made misleading comments when he told the CBC earlier this summer that the chief administrative officer holds the real power at city hall.

Peter Linfield says he filed a complaint because Fillmore either does not understand municipal politics, or is intentionally misleading the public while pushing for stronger mayoral powers.

Filmore has criticized the city’s “weak” mayoral powers, as the Nova Scotia government considers giving mayors in the province a stronger voice over councils.

The Canadian Press has reviewed emails obtained by Linfield and another complainant — Jillian Banfield — from a city consultant confirming that their complaints have merit and as a result Filmore is under investigation.

Neither Filmore nor the consultant were immediately available for comment.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

