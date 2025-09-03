School zone safety under spotlight in Saskatchewan as students return

See more sharing options

SGI and police are urging drivers to slow down as students return to classrooms across Saskatchewan.

Officials say speeding and distracted driving remain two of the biggest risks for children travelling to and from school.

SGI notes that rules and speed limits vary by municipality, and failing to follow them can result in hefty fines.

Manjot Singh has more in the video above.