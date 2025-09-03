SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

School zone safety under spotlight in Saskatchewan as students return

By Manjot Singh Global News
Posted September 3, 2025 12:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'School zone safety under spotlight as students return to schools'
School zone safety under spotlight as students return to schools
SGI and police are urging drivers to slow down as students return to classrooms across Saskatchewan.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

SGI and police are urging drivers to slow down as students return to classrooms across Saskatchewan.

Officials say speeding and distracted driving remain two of the biggest risks for children travelling to and from school.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

SGI notes that rules and speed limits vary by municipality, and failing to follow them can result in hefty fines.

Trending Now

Manjot Singh has more in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices