WestJet places order for 67 new Boeing aircraft

Calgary-based WestJet has announced an order of 67 new aircraft from Boeing aircraft as part of a fleet renewal program.

The order includes seven new 787-9 Dreamliners, as well as 60 new 737-10 MAX narrowbody aircraft.

The airline said it has also secured options for 25 additional 737-10 MAX and four more Dreamliners, with deliveries running through 2034.

The order increases WestJet’s total existing aircraft order from Boeing to 123 jets with the option of 40 more.

Calgary-based Westjet currently operates 7 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and has ordered 7 more as part of of an order for 67 new airplanes from the aircraft maker.

WestJet currently operates 193 passenger aircraft, including 147 Boeing 737s, seven 787s and 39 DeHavilland Q400 aircraft.

With an average age of approximately 10 years, WestJet said it’s fleet is among the youngest established air carriers in North America.

“With the addition of these aircraft, WestJet has the largest order book of any airline in Canada and will double our fleet of Dreamliners,” Westjet’s Chief Executive Alexis von Hoensbroech

said in a press release.

The Westjet order includes 25 additional 737 Max 10 aircraft, which still need to be certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration before any of them can be delivered.

He said the Boeing planes are also expected to significantly improve the carrier’s fuel efficiency.

Boeing claims the 737 MAX aircraft use significantly less fuel, reduce emissions by 20% and cut airframe maintenance costs by 14%.

It could take several years though before Westjet is able to add the first of the 737 Max 10 aircraft to its fleet though.

The aircraft still needs to be certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which has been delayed in-part due to concerns over its engine de-icing system.

With files from Global News.