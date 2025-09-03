1 arrested, 3 wanted in double murder in Sudbury

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman are dead after a Friday night shooting inside an apartment building in Sudbury, Ont., that police believe was “targeted.”

Keaton Pren, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder that night and a 32-year-old woman was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder two days later, but police are still looking for three suspects.

According to police, a 911 call reported gunshots inside 1960 Paris St. just before 10:30 p.m. Friday. A then-unidentified man and a 41-year-old woman from Sudbury were found dead on one of the floors of the building. The deceased man has since been identified, but police are only describing him as a 29-year-old from the Greater Toronto Area “out of respect for his family’s wishes.” Both died of gunshot wounds, police confirmed to Global News.

The remaining suspects fled before officers arrived but police have since released surveillance images “of three men believed to be involved in the incident.” Police say the three could potentially face charges of first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Surveillance images of the suspects. Greater Sudbury Police

View image in full screen Surveillance images of the suspects. Greater Sudbury Police

Surveillance images of the suspects. Greater Sudbury Police

Police add that preliminary information suggests the killings were targeted and involved people who knew each other.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no threat to the general public,” police said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing.