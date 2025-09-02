Canada Post says no more meetings currently scheduled with union

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post says it is waiting for “workable solutions” from the union representing its postal workers, with no clear timeline for when talks will resume.

The Crown corporation says as of Tuesday afternoon that no meetings are currently scheduled. During talks last week, Canada Post said it had “urged the union to revisit its offers to align with the realities confronting the company.”

“Canada Post is waiting for CUPW to come back with workable solutions that will get the parties closer to a resolution and end the uncertainty for employees and customers,” said Canada Post in a statement emailed to Global News on Sept. 2.

“No meetings are currently scheduled but we remain open to reviewing and discussing amended proposals. Canada Post remains committed to reaching new collective agreements through the bargaining process.

“We’ll continue to keep our employees and all Canadians informed about the negotiations and the urgent need to respond to the company’s challenges.”

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) also issued a statement, saying that “Canada Post’s latest comments show once again that the Corporation is not serious about bargaining in good faith.”

“Even after losing the forced vote, management has refused to move from its so-called “final offers” of May 28, 2025, and has failed to provide any meaningful response to the comprehensive proposals CUPW submitted on August 20,” said the CUPW in an emailed statement sent to Global News on Sept. 2.

“Instead, Canada Post continues to demand concessions from postal workers while ignoring solutions that would improve service, protect jobs, and secure the future of the postal service for all Canadians.”

This comes after a union administered vote in July rejected Canada Post’s “final offers” presented to the CUPW in May, and was followed up with a response from the CUPW addressing the terms of the company’s offers with additional proposals for “comprehensive” changes.

At the negotiations with the federal mediator on Aug. 27, Canada Post said the union was making proposals that would add to the company’s costs.

“Several proposed items would increase the Corporation’s operational costs. While the union’s offers included some part-time employee component to address weekend delivery, CUPW’s proposed approach remains unaffordable, problematic and complex to manage,” said Canada Post in its statement.

Although CUPW members are still imposing an overtime ban, a full strike similar to what was seen in November of 2024 has not been ruled out by either side as a possible outcome of the current negotiations.

In its most recent earnings report, Canada Post said it lost $407 million in the second quarter of 2025, which was the “largest loss” for a single quarter on record at the company.

Canada Post adds the losses were especially felt as the direct result of the current overtime ban in place by the union, which led to a sharp decline in revenue as businesses seek alternatives — especially for parcel deliveries.

Earlier this year, a report by a federal Industrial Inquiry Commission found Canada Post was “effectively insolvent,” and suggested several fixes to help the company return to profitability and be competitive once again. This included doing away with daily deliveries to some addresses in favour of more community mailboxes, as well as expanding weekend services.

“Postal workers have been clear: we are not at the table to accept rollbacks,” the CUPW said in its statement last week.

“We are committed to achieving fair agreements that respect postal workers and deliver for the public. CUPW calls on Canada Post to stop misrepresenting negotiations and to engage seriously with our proposals at the bargaining table.”