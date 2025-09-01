IIO deployed to Burnaby after witnesses report gunshots

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been deployed to a potential police-involved shooting in Burnaby.

Witnesses in the Burnaby Heights area reported hearing five to six gunshots around 3 p.m. on Monday.

The Independent Investigation Office confirmed it had been deployed to the scene, but has not released any additional information.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Photos submitted to Global News appear to show police officers huddled over someone sprawled out on the road.

The Burnaby RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services have yet to respond to a request for information.

There was still a large police presence in the area late Monday evening, with Dundas Street taped off for three blocks, along with a small section of a back lane near Rosser Avenue.

More to come…