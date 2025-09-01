Menu

IIO deployed to Burnaby after witnesses report gunshots

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 1, 2025 9:23 pm
1 min read
IIO deployed to incident in North Burnaby
The Independent Investigation Office was called to the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood on Monday, where neighbours reported hearing multiple gunshots. Tory Charles reports from the scene.
B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been deployed to a potential police-involved shooting in Burnaby.

Witnesses in the Burnaby Heights area reported hearing five to six gunshots around 3 p.m. on Monday.

The Independent Investigation Office confirmed it had been deployed to the scene, but has not released any additional information.

Photos submitted to Global News appear to show police officers huddled over someone sprawled out on the road.

The Burnaby RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services have yet to respond to a request for information.

There was still a large police presence in the area late Monday evening, with Dundas Street taped off for three blocks, along with a small section of a back lane near Rosser Avenue.

More to come…

