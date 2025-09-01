Menu

Politics

Ontario to break interprovincial barriers for regulated professions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2025 10:41 am
1 min read
Ontario’s provincial government says it will remove interprovincial barriers for workers in regulated professions, allowing them greater mobility when searching for work across the country.

The Labour Day announcement says the province has signed 10 agreements with provinces and territories to remove barriers to let workers come to Ontario to find work in over 50 “in-demand” professions, including engineers, architects and electricians.

The province says under these agreements, Ontarians in these fields will also be able to find work in other provinces.

As of Jan. 1, 2026, people working in regulated professions will be able to start working within 10 days of having their credentials confirmed by their regulator.

Under the current process, the province says certified workers can wait for several months to become registered to begin a job.

A news release from the province says the new agreements include “reciprocal measures that will make it easier for Ontario-based workers to move to and work in other parts of the country as well.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

