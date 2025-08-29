Menu

B.C. ministry says it didn’t know coroners were attending deaths remotely

By Darryl Greer The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2025 6:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. coroners’ ‘virtual’ visits under scrutiny after delayed discovery of 2 women’s bodies'
B.C. coroners’ ‘virtual’ visits under scrutiny after delayed discovery of 2 women’s bodies
Questions are being raised about the practice of coroners remotely attending scenes of death in B.C. As Travis Prasad reports, it could have played a role in two womens' bodies not being found for months in an East Vancouver SRO.
British Columbia’s Ministry of Public Safety says it was unaware of the BC Coroners Service continuing a practice of attending certain death scenes remotely after 2019.

Ministry spokeswoman Tasha Schollen says the ministry’s understanding was that in-person scene attendance had been “restored” six years ago, and it’s now discussing the situation with the service.

Her remarks come after a former coroner told The Canadian Press that two bodies went unnoticed at the Vancouver death scene of a third person in 2022 in part because the coroner attended remotely by phoning a police officer at the single room occupancy apartment.

Click to play video: 'Advocates call for inquest into deaths of three Indigeneous women'
Advocates call for inquest into deaths of three Indigeneous women

Former community coroner Sonya Schulz says the service stopped requiring coroners to physically attend certain scenes to save money several years ago.

A delegate of B.C.’s director of employment standards also said in a March ruling that when a field coroner isn’t available in a region where a death is reported, a coroner from another area “will typically conduct their investigation of the scene remotely.”

The body of “Jimmy” Van Chung Pham was found in a tiny apartment in February 2022, but the bodies of missing Indigenous teenager Noelle O’Soup and a woman named Elma Enan went unnoticed there for months until residents complained of the smell.

The ministry says it was a “tragic situation,” and the ministry “is in contact with the BC Coroner’s Service about these allegations.”

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

