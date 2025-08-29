B.C. ministry says it didn’t know coroners were attending deaths remotely

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s Ministry of Public Safety says it was unaware of the BC Coroners Service continuing a practice of attending certain death scenes remotely after 2019.

Ministry spokeswoman Tasha Schollen says the ministry’s understanding was that in-person scene attendance had been “restored” six years ago, and it’s now discussing the situation with the service.

Her remarks come after a former coroner told The Canadian Press that two bodies went unnoticed at the Vancouver death scene of a third person in 2022 in part because the coroner attended remotely by phoning a police officer at the single room occupancy apartment.

1:48 Advocates call for inquest into deaths of three Indigeneous women

Former community coroner Sonya Schulz says the service stopped requiring coroners to physically attend certain scenes to save money several years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

A delegate of B.C.’s director of employment standards also said in a March ruling that when a field coroner isn’t available in a region where a death is reported, a coroner from another area “will typically conduct their investigation of the scene remotely.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The body of “Jimmy” Van Chung Pham was found in a tiny apartment in February 2022, but the bodies of missing Indigenous teenager Noelle O’Soup and a woman named Elma Enan went unnoticed there for months until residents complained of the smell.

The ministry says it was a “tragic situation,” and the ministry “is in contact with the BC Coroner’s Service about these allegations.”