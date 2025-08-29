Man charged in hate-motivated stabbing of elderly Jewish woman in Ottawa: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 71-year-old man from Cornwall, Ont., is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed an elderly woman in Ottawa in what police consider to be a hate-motivated crime.

Police say a woman in her 70s entered a grocery store on Baseline Road with a friend at around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday when she was approached by a man who stabbed her, causing serious injuries.

They say the victim was treated in hospital and later released.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs has said the woman is a member of Ottawa’s Jewish community and the grocery store, known for its kosher food section, has been a target of protests.

Police say the stabbing suspect was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Mark Carney have both condemned the attack, calling it disturbing and “senseless.”

Police say they are in contact with Jewish community leaders and officers will increase their presence in areas of significance to the Jewish community.