Economy

Manitoba manufacturers to receive share of $21M in federal funding: minister

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 28, 2025 1:16 pm
1 min read
File photo — Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management, at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on June 12, 2025. View image in full screen
File photo — Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management, at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Nine Manitoba manufacturers will be receiving a share of more than $21 million in funding to help improve productivity and stay competitive internationally, the federal government announced Thursday.

Among the businesses — located across the province — receiving government dollars are Prairie Fava, Decor Cabinets, Northquip and Schnell Industries.

“Manitoba’s innovators are turning bold ideas into real opportunities for their businesses, their communities, and our families,” said Eleanor Olszewski, federal minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan).

“The government of Canada is not only investing in these projects, but we are also investing in the people behind them as they take their innovations to the next level.

“This is how we are helping businesses grow, create high-quality jobs, and strengthen one Canadian economy.”

Prairie Fava, based in Glenboro, Man., will receive $1.5 million to support the expansion of its grower network to meet an increase in demand for fava beans.

“We are grateful for PrairiesCan’s support, which will help Prairie Fava optimize production, expand our grower network, and meet the growing demand for sustainable fava bean ingredients,” said Hailey Jeffries, the company’s co-founder, in a statement Thursday.

“This investment strengthens Canada’s leadership in plant-based protein and supports farmers across the Prairies.”

