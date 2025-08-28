Manitoba manufacturers to receive share of $21M in federal funding: minister

Send this page to someone via email

Nine Manitoba manufacturers will be receiving a share of more than $21 million in funding to help improve productivity and stay competitive internationally, the federal government announced Thursday.

Among the businesses — located across the province — receiving government dollars are Prairie Fava, Decor Cabinets, Northquip and Schnell Industries.

“Manitoba’s innovators are turning bold ideas into real opportunities for their businesses, their communities, and our families,” said Eleanor Olszewski, federal minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan).

“The government of Canada is not only investing in these projects, but we are also investing in the people behind them as they take their innovations to the next level.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This is how we are helping businesses grow, create high-quality jobs, and strengthen one Canadian economy.”

Prairie Fava, based in Glenboro, Man., will receive $1.5 million to support the expansion of its grower network to meet an increase in demand for fava beans.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are grateful for PrairiesCan’s support, which will help Prairie Fava optimize production, expand our grower network, and meet the growing demand for sustainable fava bean ingredients,” said Hailey Jeffries, the company’s co-founder, in a statement Thursday.

“This investment strengthens Canada’s leadership in plant-based protein and supports farmers across the Prairies.”