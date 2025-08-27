Menu

Canada

Ex-minister tells Quebec auto board scandal inquiry he knew project was over budget

By Frédéric Lacroix-Couture The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2025 2:48 pm
1 min read
Quebec transport minister Geneviève Guilbault testifies at Gallant commission
RELATED: Transport minister Geneviève Guilbault was asked about her role in the financial fiasco of SAAQclic, the digitial transformation of the automobile insurance board. The new digital platforms cost more than double its original budget. Tim Sargeant reports.
Quebec’s former minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Technology has told a public inquiry he knew the provincial auto insurance board’s digital transition project was over budget in 2021.

Éric Caire made the comments while testifying before the Gallant Commission, which is investigating how the creation of the auto board’s online platform ended up more than $500 million over budget.

He was asked to explain an email exchange from September 2021 with his chief of staff, in which Caire expressed doubt that a lack of human resources could fully explain the troubles with the IT project known as CASA.

At that time, Caire wrote that the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec’s IT project had been over budget and behind schedule “for a long time.”

He told the commission that he knew there were cost overruns but he was unaware of the extent of them.

Caire stepped down as minister in February after an explosive report by the province’s auditor general revealed cost overruns of at least $500 million in the creation of the online platform, for a total cost of more than $1.1 billion.

Premier François Legault is expected to testify at the inquiry next week.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

