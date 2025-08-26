Saskatchewan gets boost in immigration nominations

Saskatchewan has been granted nearly 1,100 additional spots under the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program this year, bringing the province’s total to 4,761.
Immigration consultants say the increase is welcome but still falls short, given the thousands of temporary residents already living in the province.
The extra nominations are expected to help industries facing labour shortages, including health care, trades and agriculture.
Manjot Singh has more in the video above.
