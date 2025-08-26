Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Saskatchewan gets boost in immigration nominations

By Manjot Singh Global News
Posted August 26, 2025 7:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan gets boost in immigration nominations'
WATCH: Saskatchewan has been granted nearly 1,100 additional spots under the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program this year, bringing the province’s total to 4,761.
Saskatchewan has been granted nearly 1,100 additional spots under the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program this year, bringing the province’s total to 4,761.

Immigration consultants say the increase is welcome but still falls short, given the thousands of temporary residents already living in the province.

The extra nominations are expected to help industries facing labour shortages, including health care, trades and agriculture.

Manjot Singh has more in the video above.

