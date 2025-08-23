Menu

Environment

‘The battle is for all Canadians’: Owners of B.C. ostrich farm fight on

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 23, 2025 7:08 pm
2 min read
Supporters of Universal Ostrich Farms stand near ostriches at the farm’s property in Edgewood, B.C., on May 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens. View image in full screen
Supporters of Universal Ostrich Farms stand near ostriches at the farm’s property in Edgewood, B.C., on May 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens. AJH
The owners of an ostrich farm in Edgewood, B.C., say they are not giving up the fight to save hundreds of birds.

“So we have had an outpouring response of love and support, which has given us so much determination to continue the battle,” Katie Pasitney of Universal Ostrich Farm told Global News.

“The battle is for all Canadians. It is not for just this farm. We are seeking policy reform. We’re looking at better ways than mass culling. It should not be a one-size-fits-all solution to all Canadians, farms and our animals.”

After nearly eight months of fighting to save its flock, Universal Ostrich Farm lost its final appeal to prevent a government-ordered cull.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency mandated the destruction of about 400 ostriches following an outbreak of avian influenza on the farm last winter.

Pasitney said that since the decision was announced on Thursday, people have been coming to the farm to see the birds, to camp and find out if they can help.

“We are 221 days healthy,” Pasitney said.

‘Unanimous no’: End of road for Universal Ostrich Farm as it loses final appeal

“We’ve been begging Canadian Food Inspection Agency, we’re asking for you to expand on the section 48 paragraph two, of the stamping out policy and (federal Agriculture) Minister Heath MacDonald to work with us and collaborate with Universal Ostrich Farm for a better way than mass culling and stamping out in Canada.”

Pasitney said they are still being threatened with six months in jail and a $200,000 fine per ostrich if they test the birds themselves for avian flu.

Trending Now

“So again, we have almost 400 animals out there that are alive and well for 221 days, showing the resilience and the recovered flock that they are, showing that nature works and natural immunity exists,” she said.

B.C. ostrich farm loses appeal to save 400 birds from cull over avian flu

Lucas Robinson drove from Vancouver to the farm to show support for the ostriches and the farm.

“They’re putting policy before science,” he said.

“You know, they’re trying to hide and say it’s science, and they’re spinning the narrative on the news. But, you know, Canadians need to stop being lemons and just doing what they’re told and take a minute to reflect and say, ‘Hey, this doesn’t make sense.'”

 

 

