Regina says major construction projects on track as summer winds down

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The City of Regina says major construction projects are on schedule, including work on 11th Avenue, the Albert Street overpass, and the Dewdney Avenue revitalization.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Dewdney Avenue project is expected to wrap up by the end of the year, a move business leaders say will help boost access and attract more customers.

Manjot Singh has more on the city’s key projects and how the business community is reacting in the video above.