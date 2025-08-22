Menu

Canada

Regina says major construction projects on track as summer winds down

By Manjot Singh Global News
Posted August 22, 2025 7:21 pm
As summer starts to wind down, Regina's major construction projects are moving ahead as scheduled.
The City of Regina says major construction projects are on schedule, including work on 11th Avenue, the Albert Street overpass, and the Dewdney Avenue revitalization.

The Dewdney Avenue project is expected to wrap up by the end of the year, a move business leaders say will help boost access and attract more customers.

Manjot Singh has more on the city’s key projects and how the business community is reacting in the video above.

