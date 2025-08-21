Menu

Politics

Lucien Bouchard urges Parti Québécois leader to reconsider promise to hold referendum

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2025 2:52 pm
1 min read
Former Quebec premier Lucien Bouchard attends the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal conference, in Montreal, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. View image in full screen
Former Quebec premier Lucien Bouchard attends the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal conference, in Montreal, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Former Quebec premier Lucien Bouchard is advising the leader of the Parti Québécois to reconsider his promise to hold a sovereignty referendum in his first mandate if he becomes premier.

The former Bloc Québécois leader and Parti Québécois premier made the comments in a pair of interviews on Radio-Canada on Wednesday.

Bouchard says PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon should “think seriously” before maintaining his commitment to hold a referendum by 2030 if he wins next year’s election.

The former premier suggests it could be difficult for the PQ to be elected if a referendum becomes the central campaign issue, adding that such a framing would be a “gift” to the Quebec Liberals.

He also says the failed referendums in 1980 and 1995 led to painful setbacks for the sovereignty movement.

Bouchard says St-Pierre Plamondon should consider whether the population is ready for a referendum and whether there’s a reasonable chance the “yes” side would win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

