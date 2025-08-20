‘On behalf of the Islamic State’: Security video shows terror attack on Surrey bus

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised.

Global News has obtained video surveillance entered as evidence at a recent B.C. Supreme Court trial that ended with federal prosecutors securing a terrorism conviction in a horrifying attack on a Surrey transit bus two years ago.

Abdul Aziz Kawam, 30, assaulted a man with a knife at a bus stop near Fraser Highway and 156th Street before boarding a bus and slashing another passenger in the throat on April 1, 2023. Both men survived.

Security video shows Kawam walking onto the bus, followed a few seconds later by his victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban.

Both stood near the rear exit doors of the bus and rode together in silence for approximately three minutes, not speaking or interacting.

Kawam then suddenly pulled out a large knife and slashed at the victim’s neck three times, intending to kill him, according to the Admissions submitted at trial.

As bus passengers are heard screaming in the video, the victim used his body to push Kawam out of the bus.

“He was bleeding out of his neck and he still managed to throw his attacker off the bus,” said Oren Bick, general counsel with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

Blood on the floor of the bus after the attack. Provided by BC Supreme Court

The knife nicked the victim’s vocal chords and missed his main artery by a millimetre, his brother-in-law, whom we are not identifying as per the publication ban, told Global News days after the attack.

“It scared him to his core, he thought he was going to die,” he said in April 2023.

Some fifteen minutes earlier on April 1, Kawam had used the same knife to attack his first victim across the street.

“Mr. Kawam initially approached him and asked are you Muslim?,” Bick told Global News in an interview.

When the man replied “No”, Kawam went back to the bus stop, prayed for approximately two minutes, and then returned, taking the large knife out of his jacket and attacking the victim, aiming a slashing motion at his neck without making contact.

The victim, who pushed Kawam away and ran, described the blade as being approximately 10 inches, according to the Admissions.

“Kawam chased him for some distance, knife still in hand, but (the victim) was ultimately able to escape,” stated the Admissions, and was able to call 911 from a gas station nearby.

“This wasn’t a who done it, this was a why did he do it,” said Bick. “There was really no disputing what happened.”

The knife used in the attack. BC Supreme Court

Justice J. Miriam Gropper was tasked with determining whether the facts amounted to a terrorist purpose and Bick said the B.C. Supreme Court justice found the Crown proved its case on all three routes.

On June 30, Kawam was convicted of attempted murder and assault with a weapon for the benefit of, at the direction of, and in association with a terrorist group: the Islamic State.

“From day one of this case, within a minute of committing the attack, he took credit for it and he said it’s on behalf of the Islamic State,” Bick told Global News.