Ottawa taps Canadian tech firm for ideas on using AI in public service

The federal government has signed an agreement with a Canadian artificial intelligence company to identify areas where AI can enhance public service operations.
The government says the agreement also involves looking at building Canada’s commercial capabilities to use and export AI.
The government release provided few details about what exactly Cohere will do.
However using artificial intelligence to increase efficiency in the public service was one of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s election promises.
In a blog post Cohere says it signed the memorandum of understanding with the government to transform the public sector with its AI technology.
A spokesperson for Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon says the deal did not include a “financial component.”
