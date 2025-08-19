Menu

Canada

Ottawa taps Canadian tech firm for ideas on using AI in public service

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2025 2:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'McGill researchers use AI to detect infection before symptoms appear'
McGill researchers use AI to detect infection before symptoms appear
WATCH ABOVE: McGill researchers use AI to detect infection before symptoms appear – Aug 7, 2025
The federal government has signed an agreement with a Canadian artificial intelligence company to identify areas where AI can enhance public service operations.

The government says the agreement also involves looking at building Canada’s commercial capabilities to use and export AI.

The government release provided few details about what exactly Cohere will do.

However using artificial intelligence to increase efficiency in the public service was one of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s election promises.

In a blog post Cohere says it signed the memorandum of understanding with the government to transform the public sector with its AI technology.

A spokesperson for Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon says the deal did not include a “financial component.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

