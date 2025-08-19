Fake Labubu dolls could pose serious choking hazard, safety officials warn

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. government is warning people to be cautious of fake Labubu dolls as they “pose a serious risk of choking and death to young children.”

Labubu dolls, both a sartorial accessory and a hot collectible, are fluffy, sharp-toothed monsters sold by Chinese toy company Pop Mart.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) sent out an alert on Monday, warning consumers not to buy the knockoffs, known as “Lafufus,” and to “stop using them immediately.”

“These fakes, sold both as plush figures and plush keychains, are small enough for a child to fit the doll in their mouth and block their airway,” the alert read. “CPSC has also received reports of fake Labubu dolls that break apart easily, releasing small pieces that can become choking hazards.”

Guys my Lafufu exploded while I was at work. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yQLwBmCoCa — ﹏𓊝﹏Lune﹏𓊝﹏ HAPPY MINGI DAY 🐥 (@Honeybee_Hwangi) August 18, 2025

CPSC investigators have also identified multiple shipments of the knockoffs attempting to enter the U.S. from China and requested seizure of thousands of units “after confirming violation of federal regulations for toys with small parts.”

“These fake Labubu dolls are dangerous, illegal, and have no place in American homes,” CPSC acting chairman Peter A. Feldman said. “No parent should have to wonder if a toy will stop their child from breathing. Protect your children and buy only from reputable sellers.”

The CPSC offered some tips to help consumers distinguish a Lafufu from a Labubu, which include purchasing the toy from trusted stores. Other features they suggested looking for are a holographic Pop Mart sticker and a scannable QR code linking to the official Pop Mart website, and they noted that the newer Labubus have a subtle UV stamp on one foot.

Deep discounts can also signal fake products and the CPSC warned buyers to check the number of teeth, as authentic dolls have nine and Lafufus often have a different number.

crying, we got cheap labubu’s aka lafufu’s and it’s head came off 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xZRpTE0Wyu — jem 🫧 𓂅 ｡𖦹° 💚🩷💙 (@FIYERCR0WS) July 31, 2025

A similar warning was issued by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) in the U.K. earlier this month.

“Counterfeit Labubu dolls are poorly made and unsafe. Many contain small, detachable parts such as eyes, hands, and feet, which present a serious choking hazard to young children. Loose stitching and exposed stuffing further increase the risk of suffocation,” the CTSI said.

The Lafufus are a breach of the U.K.’s Toys Safety Regulations and required safety warnings.

“Without proper safety checks, they may also contain toxic substances such as lead, harmful dyes, or banned plasticisers,” the CTSI added.

“These dolls are fast becoming the latest must have craze, which is being amplified by social media influencers promoting and showcasing ‘unboxing’ of the products on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Supply and demand means that legitimate Labubu dolls are almost impossible to find,” said Kerry Nicol, external affairs manager at CTSI.

“Parents understandably want to be able to get their hands on these toys for their children and rightly expect the toys they buy to be safe, but dangerous counterfeits are finding their way into the market, often being sold by third-party sellers on online marketplaces and from shops on the highstreet that have no regard for the safety of their customers.”

After their initial launch, Labubu toys slowly picked up steam — that is, until 2024, when they exploded in popularity and pushed customers, scrambling to get their hands on one, to the brink both financially and mentally.

In the past year, the Labubu hasn’t become just another collectible figurine. They are now heralded as luxury’s answer to the Beanie Baby. Influencers are working in overdrive, showcasing Labubu unboxing videos, while Hollywood’s elite are clipping the dolls onto their high-end handbags.

More than 300 styles of Labubu (often with high-end partnerships and collaborations with companies like Uniqlo and Coca-Cola), limited editions released around holidays and dolls only released in certain countries means that some dolls have reached the same collector tier as Birkin handbags or collectible sneakers, fetching thousands of dollars on resale sites.

— With files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield