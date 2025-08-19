Menu

Canada

Human remains found in remote area of Ontario’s Bruce Peninsula: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2025 6:23 am
1 min read
An OPP vehicle is parked in Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy. View image in full screen
An OPP vehicle is parked in Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy. TPH
Provincial police say they are investigating after human remains were found in a remote area of the Bruce Peninsula.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were notified Thursday after archeologists working in the area west of Parry Sound across the Georgian Bay came across the remains.

They say officers consulted with forensic experts and a coroner and returned to the scene on Friday to begin a detailed investigation.

OPP say the remains have been collected and taken for further analysis and no additional remains were found.

Police say the investigation is now in the hands of the coroner’s office with support from the OPP.

They ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact Grey Bruce OPP.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

