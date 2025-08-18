Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Uncertain travel plans leaving Saskatchewan passengers, businesses anxious

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted August 18, 2025 6:58 pm
1 min read
Uncertain travel plans leaving passengers and businesses anxious
WATCH: The impacts from the Air Canada strike are being felt by passengers and local businesses as majority of flights remained cancelled.
Feelings of stress and anxiety are overwhelming many passengers looking to travel out of Saskatchewan.

Air Canada hold 35 per cent of the seats at the YQR airport and a majority of them are cancelled.

Not only are the passengers feeling the impacts of the strike, but the situation is also being called problematic by the North Saskatoon Business Association and Uniglobe travel agency.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

