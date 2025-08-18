Menu

Alleged B.C. hijacker gets more time to seek bail

By Brieanna Charlebois The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2025 2:21 pm
1 min read
Order made to determine if accused YVR hijacker fit to stand trial
RELATED: Global News is learning more about the man arrested and charged following the alleged hijacking of a small plane Tuesday afternoon that caused a major security incident at YVR. Taya Fast reports. – Jul 17, 2025
The man accused of hijacking a plane and triggering a security scare at Vancouver International Airport last month appeared briefly at a provincial court in Richmond, B.C., where his lawyers were granted an adjournment.

Shaheer Cassim attended the court virtually from Surrey Pretrial Centre wearing an orange sweatsuit.

He acknowledged he could see and hear the judge, and sat with his hands on his knees throughout the short video appearance, which lasted less than five minutes.

An articling student representing Cassim’s defence lawyer, Kevin Westell, asked the court for a two-week adjournment as they continue to prepare a bail application.

Click to play video: 'Accused hijacker had aviation experience'
Accused hijacker had aviation experience
The agent confirmed Cassim had agreed to remain in custody until his next appearance, which the judge scheduled for Sept. 2.

Cassim is a former commercial pilot who faces charges for allegedly taking a small aircraft from Victoria’s airport on July 15 and flying it over the Vancouver airport before he was arrested upon landing.

The 39-year-old has been in custody at the pretrial facility in Surrey since his arrest and his court files have been placed under publication bans.

He’s been charged with hijacking, which is an offence constituting terrorism, and with damaging or interfering with a navigation system.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

