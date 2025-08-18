Menu

Crime

Police investigating after body found in burning vehicle in cemetery outside Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2025 8:57 am
1 min read
Longueuil police vehicles are parked in Longueuil, Que. Monday, March 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Longueuil police vehicles are parked in Longueuil, Que. Monday, March 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Police are investigating after a body was found in a burnt-out vehicle at a cemetery outside Montreal.

Longueuil police were called to the site shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday to help firefighters with a vehicle on fire.

A police spokesperson says a body was found inside.

They say a suspect in his 40s was arrested shortly after the fire and was being met by investigators.

They’re describing the death as “suspicious.”

The investigation was ongoing as of Sunday afternoon, causing traffic disruptions on Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

