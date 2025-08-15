Protest banner on B.C. legislature at centre of security breach

Send this page to someone via email

Officials at the B.C. legislature confirm they are investigating an “external security breach” that took place at the Parliament buildings.

The unauthorized banner, calling for a free Palestine and economic sanctions, was hung high above the legislature entrance overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

It was removed on Thursday morning.

According to the Office of the Clerk, the breach was on the exterior of the legislature and there was no breach or unauthorized entry to the building.

The office confirmed that the Victoria Police Department is also investigating.