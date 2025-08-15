Menu

Canada

Protest banner on B.C. legislature at centre of security breach

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 15, 2025 8:24 pm
1 min read
‘Free Palestine’ banner on B.C. legislature prompts investigation
A banner draped across the front of the B.C. legislature is now at the centre of a security investigation. As Richard Zussman reports, questions are swirling over how the eye-catching political protest was pulled off.
Officials at the B.C. legislature confirm they are investigating an “external security breach” that took place at the Parliament buildings.

The unauthorized banner, calling for a free Palestine and economic sanctions, was hung high above the legislature entrance overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

It was removed on Thursday morning.

According to the Office of the Clerk, the breach was on the exterior of the legislature and there was no breach or unauthorized entry to the building.

The office confirmed that the Victoria Police Department is also investigating.

Palestine flag removed from rockface of Stawamus Chief in Squamish
