Brampton mayor Patrick Brown says public servants must return to office full-time

Brampton mayor Patrick Brown is following the province’s lead by mandating that city employees return to in-office work full time next year.

The provincial government announced Thursday that public servants will be required to be in the office four days a week beginning Oct. 20, and ramp up to five days a week by Jan. 5.

Brown announced his decision on a NewsTalk 1010 radio show Friday morning, saying the choice to follow suit in Brampton was “long overdue.”

“This is a legacy of an accommodation which was brought in during COVID and as much as there are some benefits, you don’t get the same level of productivity,” Brown said on the radio show, adding that the decision was finalized Thursday evening.

The City of Brampton said in a statement Friday afternoon that the decision “aligns with evolving workplace trends across Ontario.”

“We remain focused on supporting our workforce through this transition while continuing to advance the priorities of our city, and delivering high-quality programs and services for residents, businesses and community partners,” the city continued in a statement.

Brown also said during the radio show that he thinks the decision by the provincial government will have “cascading effects” when it comes to other public employees.

The City of Mississauga said in a statement Friday afternoon that it plans to continue with its current hybrid working arrangement, which requires workers to be in-office three days a week.

The city added that it will “continue to monitor” to make sure the arrangement works for employees. It said about four-fifths of the city’s workforce are already in-office full time.

The City of Toronto didn’t share whether or not it plans to end its hybrid work policy, which requires employees be at their workplace in person two to three days per week.

Close to one-quarter of Toronto’s nearly 44,000 employees work remotely or in hybrid arrangements, while the rest have front-line roles that require them to be on site, a spokesperson for the city said in a statement.

Members of Ontario’s public service have flooded social media with hundreds of posts sharing their unhappiness with the new mandate.

Many workers said they do not have front-line roles, and long commutes take away from work-life balance. Some also said there had previously been an understanding that remote work was the new normal.

Workers also expressed concerns about where they would sit when offices are at full capacity, as well as added costs related to transit, child care and food.

Public service union AMAPCEO is encouraging workers to sign a petition it published on Friday morning asking the provincial government to reconsider the decision.

“We’ve shown time and time again that the public’s trust in us is warranted, and that we should be treated like the capable, trustworthy professionals that we are,” the petition reads, adding that working from home is better for worker morale, accessibility and reduced traffic congestion.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union alleged in a statement Thursday that an employee relations committee representing workers was given less than an hour’s notice before the government’s public announcement.

OPSEU called the move a “slap in the face” for workers.