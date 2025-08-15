Menu

Canada

City of Vancouver to move temporary memorial for Lapu Lapu victims to cemetery

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 15, 2025 1:14 pm
1 min read
The City of Vancouver has confirmed it will now fully relocate a temporary memorial for the Lapu Lapu tragedy.

Mourners have placed flowers, signs and other materials near 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street since the April 26 incident that killed 11 people.

Items there will be consolidated with another memorial at Mountain View Cemetery on Wednesday morning.

The city says the decision came after consultation with families and Vancouver Police Victim Services.

As for a permanent memorial, the city says it will provide more updates in the future.

