Traffic

Winnipeg cops arrest driver a year after 49-year-old woman run over on bridge

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 15, 2025 1:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two dead, one injured in weekend pedestrian-vehicle collisions'
Two dead, one injured in weekend pedestrian-vehicle collisions
RELATED: Winnipeg police are investigating a string of vehicle collisions over the weekend, which resulted in the death of two people. Iris Dyck on the increased calls for safety on the roads. – Aug 12, 2024
A year after a fatal crash on the Redwood Bridge, Winnipeg police have made an arrest.

On the morning of Aug. 10 of last year, police were called to the bridge where they found a 49-year-old woman who had died of serious injuries. Police say they determined that she was lying on the ground of the bridge when she was hit by a westbound vehicle.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At the time, police said the driver remained at the scene and spoke with police when they arrived.

On Monday, a 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with careless driving causing death.

She was released on an appearance notice, police said.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian killed, another injured in Manitoba hit and run, RCMP say'
Pedestrian killed, another injured in Manitoba hit and run, RCMP say
