Winnipeg cops arrest driver a year after 49-year-old woman run over on bridge

A year after a fatal crash on the Redwood Bridge, Winnipeg police have made an arrest.

On the morning of Aug. 10 of last year, police were called to the bridge where they found a 49-year-old woman who had died of serious injuries. Police say they determined that she was lying on the ground of the bridge when she was hit by a westbound vehicle.

At the time, police said the driver remained at the scene and spoke with police when they arrived.

On Monday, a 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with careless driving causing death.

She was released on an appearance notice, police said.