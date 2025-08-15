Winnipeg first responders successfully rescue person from Red River Thursday night

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says it was able to successfully rescue a person from the Red River Thursday night.

WFPS crews were called to a scene near the Redwood Bridge just before 10:15 p.m., where they found the person in the water, and were able to bring them to shore safely via boat.

The person was given treatment by paramedics on site before being taken to hospital in stable condition.

The WFPS said Friday it’s not clear how this person ended up in the water in the first place, or how long they’d been there before the rescue could take place.