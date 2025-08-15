Menu

Canada

Winnipeg first responders successfully rescue person from Red River Thursday night

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 15, 2025 10:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Safety paramount while on the water, Lifesaving Society says after 2 Manitoba drownings'
Safety paramount while on the water, Lifesaving Society says after 2 Manitoba drownings
RELATED: Two separate drownings in Manitoba over the long weekend mean water safety is top of mind again for many across the province. Teagan Rasche reports. – Aug 5, 2025
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says it was able to successfully rescue a person from the Red River Thursday night.

WFPS crews were called to a scene near the Redwood Bridge just before 10:15 p.m., where they found the person in the water, and were able to bring them to shore safely via boat.

The person was given treatment by paramedics on site before being taken to hospital in stable condition.

The WFPS said Friday it’s not clear how this person ended up in the water in the first place, or how long they’d been there before the rescue could take place.

Click to play video: 'Water safety organization shows off life-saving steps'
Water safety organization shows off life-saving steps
