A legacy of shining shoes comes to an end

Dale Bowes came to the Hotel Saskatchewan as a teenager, and stayed for 45 years.
Bowes worked as the hotel’s shoe shiner, the last full-time one in the province.
He died on July 15, leaving behind a legacy within the Hotel Saskatchewan, with his clients and of footprints from very nicely polished shoes.
Dave Parsons has his full story in the video above.
