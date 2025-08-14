Menu

Canada

A legacy of shining shoes comes to an end

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 1:04 pm
A legacy of shining shoes comes to an end
Dale Bowes came to the Hotel Saskatchewan as a teenager, and stayed for 45 years working as a shoe shiner. He died on July 15, leaving behind a legacy.
Dale Bowes came to the Hotel Saskatchewan as a teenager, and stayed for 45 years.

Bowes worked as the hotel’s shoe shiner, the last full-time one in the province.

He died on July 15, leaving behind a legacy within the Hotel Saskatchewan, with his clients and of footprints from very nicely polished shoes.

Dave Parsons has his full story in the video above.

