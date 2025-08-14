Menu

Traffic

No serious injuries in train-semi crash in rural Manitoba, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 9:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Staying safe on the tracks: CN launches rail safety week'
Staying safe on the tracks: CN launches rail safety week
RELATED: With the annual safety campaign, Clay Young speaks with CN police Sgt. Paul Leaden about incidents involving rail crossings. – Sep 19, 2023
No one was seriously hurt in an incident Wednesday morning near Dufrost, Man., involving a train and two semi-trucks, RCMP say.

Police said a semi travelling west on Highway 23 wasn’t able to stop at a train crossing on time, so the driver swerved into the ditch to avoid a crash.

A second semi, this one hauling gravel, crashed into the back end of the train and caught fire.

The driver of the first truck, a 57-year-old RM of Montcalm man, was taken to hospital as a precaution, while the second driver, a 53-year-old Winnipegger, wasn’t injured.

RCMP say heavy fog conditions were a contributing factor in the incident, and that the train continued on its route. A stretch of Highway 23 remains closed due to debris and damage to the roadway until the province can repair it.

Officers from the St. Pierre-Jolys detachment continue to investigate, alongside CP police.

Click to play video: 'Train derailment west of Portage la Prairie'
Train derailment west of Portage la Prairie
