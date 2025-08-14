No serious injuries in train-semi crash in rural Manitoba, RCMP say

No one was seriously hurt in an incident Wednesday morning near Dufrost, Man., involving a train and two semi-trucks, RCMP say.
Police said a semi travelling west on Highway 23 wasn’t able to stop at a train crossing on time, so the driver swerved into the ditch to avoid a crash.
A second semi, this one hauling gravel, crashed into the back end of the train and caught fire.
The driver of the first truck, a 57-year-old RM of Montcalm man, was taken to hospital as a precaution, while the second driver, a 53-year-old Winnipegger, wasn’t injured.
RCMP say heavy fog conditions were a contributing factor in the incident, and that the train continued on its route. A stretch of Highway 23 remains closed due to debris and damage to the roadway until the province can repair it.
Officers from the St. Pierre-Jolys detachment continue to investigate, alongside CP police.
