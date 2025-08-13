Menu

Economy

Saskatoon city council talks budgets and AI

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted August 13, 2025 7:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon city council talks budgets and AI'
Saskatoon city council talks budgets and AI
WATCH: With a growing city comes growing pains, particularly the price of keeping pace with everything. Payton Zillich has more on how city council may look to balance the budget and if AI has a role to play.
Saskatoon city council chambers were filled with local business owners, expressing their concerns for increasing property taxes.

As the cost of living continues to rise, some are suggesting city council should look into AI to cut costs.

Watch the video above for more.

