Tornado watch issued for large area of eastern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for a large area of eastern Alberta on Wednesday afternoon.

The area included stretches from Brooks, Alta., east to the area around CFB Suffield and north to just south of Provost along Highway 13.

More details, including a map of the affected area, are available on the Alberta Emergency Alerts website.

View image in full screen The area covered by the tornado watch includes a large part of eastern Alberta, stretching from Brooks, east to CFB Suffield and north to just south of Provost along highway 13. Global News/Environment Canada

The tornado watch does not mean that a tornado has been spotted or is expected to form, but Environment Canada warns that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.

Story continues below advertisement

The Alberta emergency alert describes the risk today as “slight” and says it will diminish early this evening.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It continues by saying this is “a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” and asks the people who live in the area to monitor Alberta emergency alerts and keep an eye on the Environment Canada forecasts.

If you encounter severe weather, you’re also asked to send an email to ABstorm@ec.gc.ca, call 1-800-239-0484 or post your report on X (formerly known as twitter) using the hashtag #ABStorm.