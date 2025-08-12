SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Jays’ Shapiro says he wants to remain with team

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2025 3:46 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is declining comment on contract extension talks but says he wants to remain with the club and that team ownership has been “reciprocal in that desire.”

The 58-year-old Shapiro, who also serves as chief executive officer, is in the final year of his contract.

Shapiro held a media availability today at Rogers Centre before the Blue Jays opened a six-game homestand with a night game against the Chicago Cubs.

Shapiro says he has a distinct appreciation for the city of Toronto and the opportunity to lead a team that represents the entire country.

He joined the club in 2015 and signed a five-year extension in January 2021.

The Blue Jays start the day with the best record in the American League at 69-50.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

